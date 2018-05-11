ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida university student who police said exhibited strange behavior and had purchased high-powered rifles has been deported.
The Orlando Sentinel reports 26-year-old Wenliang Sun was in federal custody for about three months before he was deported to China on Tuesday.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokeswoman Tammy Spicer says Sun is prohibited from returning to the United States for at least 10 years.
University of Central Florida police began investigating Sun after he made “unusual statements” to a counselor last year.
Police discovered he had legally purchased two high-powered rifles. He told them he didn’t intend to harm himself or anyone else and there were no specific threats.
A judge revoked his visa in February when officials learned he wasn’t attending class, which is a requirement of the visa.