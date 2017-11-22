JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida university says a 37-year-old self-proclaimed Nazi will be allowed to stay in school, but remains banned from campus at least for the time being.
The Times-Union reports that student Ken Parker was suspended recently after posting on social media an image of him holding an assault rifle and vowing to take action against fellow students who question his beliefs. Parker previously served as the grand dragon of the Jacksonville Ku Klux Klan. He’s a junior and studying political science.
With his suspension lifted but his ban from the property still in place, Parker’s instructors will have to sort out ways for the student to get his lessons off campus or online.
A second hearing on Parker’s status will be held before the spring term begins.
Information from: The (Jacksonville) Florida Times-Union, http://www.jacksonville.com