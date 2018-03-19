TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s governor has ordered a statue of a Confederate general at the U.S. Capitol to be removed and replaced with one of an African-American woman.
Gov. Rick Scott signed the bill (SB 472) making that step official Monday.
The bill removes a statue of Confederate Gen. Edmund Kirby Smith and replaces it with a statue of Mary McLeod Bethune. She founded a school that would eventually become historically black Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Bethune’s statue would be the first African-American woman in Statuary Hall.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He attends an elite university but lives in a trailer with no heat or sewer hookups VIEW
- Fear mounts in Austin as serial bomber uses tripwire VIEW
- Trump says Mueller's team has '13 hardened Democrats' - here are the facts
- Rock climber in California plunges 200 feet to her death
- He owns much of Ethiopia. The Saudis won’t say where they’re keeping him.
Congress allows each state two statues in Statuary Hall. Florida’s other one is of John Gorrie, whose inventions led to modern-day air conditioning.