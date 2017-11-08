STARKE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is scheduled to execute a man who was convicted of killing two people in 1991.
Patrick Hannon is scheduled to die by lethal injection at Florida State Prison on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
The 53-year-old would be the third Florida inmate to be executed since August.
The state resumed executions in August following changes made to its death penalty sentencing law, which now requires a unanimous jury vote for a death sentence.
Most Read Stories
- How Election Day unfolded: Voters, candidates react to Seattle's mayoral race results and more WATCH
- Jenny Durkan defeats Cary Moon to become Seattle’s first woman mayor since the 1920s WATCH
- Manka Dhingra leading Jinyoung Englund in pivotal 45th District Senate race WATCH
- Does Seattle area's early, cold start to November mean we're in for a big snow year?
- Seattle home prices jump nearly 18 percent; West Bellevue median hits $2.6 million
Hannon was convicted in 1991 of two counts of first-degree murder for the slayings of Brandon Snider and Robert Carter.
A jury found that Hannon slit Snider’s throat following a disagreement, and that he fatally shot Snider’s roommate Carter.
Hannon’s appeals have so far been denied, but the U.S. Supreme Court has yet to rule on his current request for a stay of execution.