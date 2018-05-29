NICEVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida teenager has died after being injured in a skateboard accident.
The Florida Highway Patrol announced Tuesday that 17-year-old Kenneth Alan Moss Jr. had died from his injuries.
The FHP tells news outlets that Moss was skateboarding when he grabbed the back of a vehicle to gain speed to push himself down a hill. Moss fell from his skateboard onto the pavement. Officials say he was not wearing safety equipment at the time.
An accident report states that the teenager was brought to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center and listed in critical condition with life-threatening injuries from the fall.
News outlets report a celebration of life and a visitation has been scheduled for Moss.