WILTON MANORS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida teen who collapsed during gym class at school has died.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office says the 14-year-old boy fell to the ground on an athletic field Thursday morning at Somerset Village Academy. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Officials didn’t immediately release the boy’s name or what he was doing when he collapsed.
An autopsy will determine a cause of death.
