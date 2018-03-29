FORT PAYNE, Ala. (AP) — A Florida teenager is accused of threatening a school shooting in Alabama.

Fort Payne Police Chief Randy Bynum tells news outlets that 19-year-old Anthony Kessler made the threat against Fort Payne High School on March 5. The FBI and the Lee County, Florida Sheriff’s Office announced Kessler was arrested on Tuesday at a restaurant in Fort Myers.

Records say the Lehigh Acres man is jailed in Lee County on a warrant from DeKalb County, Alabama charging him with making a threat against a school. He was arrested as an out-of-state fugitive from justice. It is unclear if he has a lawyer.

Authorities have not released information about a motive for the threat.

Lehigh Acres, Florida is more than 700 miles (1,000 kilometers) from Fort Payne, Alabama.