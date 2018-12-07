DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — An attorney entered a not guilty plea on behalf of a 15-year-old accused of killing his mother during an argument over bad grades.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports Gregory Ramos appeared surprised in court Thursday when Assistant Public Defender Matt Phillips enter the pleas during a hearing. Ramos is charged as an adult with first-degree premeditated murder, abuse of a dead body and tampering with a crime scene in the strangling of 46-year-old Gail Cleavenger on Nov. 2.

The newspaper reports Ramos looked down as the charges were read, then turned his head quickly toward Phillips when the lawyer entered the plea, mouthing something silently and raising his eyebrows.

Two friends are charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

Investigators said Ramos took about 30 minutes to strangle his mother.

