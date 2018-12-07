DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — An attorney entered a not guilty plea on behalf of a 15-year-old accused of killing his mother during an argument over bad grades.
The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports Gregory Ramos appeared surprised in court Thursday when Assistant Public Defender Matt Phillips enter the pleas during a hearing. Ramos is charged as an adult with first-degree premeditated murder, abuse of a dead body and tampering with a crime scene in the strangling of 46-year-old Gail Cleavenger on Nov. 2.
The newspaper reports Ramos looked down as the charges were read, then turned his head quickly toward Phillips when the lawyer entered the plea, mouthing something silently and raising his eyebrows.
Two friends are charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Pantone hopes 'life-affirming' color will make everyone feel better
- Trump odd man out as presidents assemble for Bush funeral
- Bushes depart on first presidential funeral train since 1969 VIEW
- 2 US warplanes crash off Japan; 1 crew dead, 5 missing
- 'We are in deep trouble': Despite global-warming worries, world carbon emissions hit a record high
Investigators said Ramos took about 30 minutes to strangle his mother.
___
Information from: Daytona Beach (Fla.) News-Journal, http://www.news-journalonline.com