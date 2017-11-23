SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida teacher whose classroom books went missing after her school was used as a hurricane shelter during Hurricane Irma has received hundreds of donated books and cash to buy even more.

The Herald-Tribune reports eighth grade language arts teacher Danielle Forbes was upset when she walked into her school after the hurricane and found the 200 books on her shelves missing.

She posted about her disappointment on Facebook, but didn’t ask for donations.

Now, Forbes’ class has received donations of more than 560 novels. A fundraiser garnered almost $600 to buy more books. The books have come from as far as California, and one school in Georgia sent a box of 50 books as part of a project. Two authors sent Forbes’ class a box of their own novels.

