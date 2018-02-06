TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Supreme Court is rejecting a request to postpone the scheduled execution of a man convicted of raping and beating a woman to death.
The court on Tuesday refused to halt Eric Scott Branch’s planned Feb. 22 execution while Branch tries to appeal his case to the United States Supreme Court.
Authorities say Branch attacked Susan Morris in January 1993 as she walked to her car at the University of West Florida in Pensacola. Branch dragged Morris into a nearby wooded area, where he beat, strangled and sexually battered her. Branch then left Morris’ body in a shallow grave and stole her car to flee the state.
Attorneys for Branch argued the U.S. Supreme Court needed time to consider his appeal “without the time constraints of a pending execution.”
Most Read Stories
- As cost of living soars, half of Seattle-area tax filers earn under $50K, IRS data show | FYI Guy
- King County housing market kicks off 2018 even hotter than before, as Seattle breaks price record
- It’s worse than you think: Everett leads the nation in traffic congestion, report says
- Four-star defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa flips commitment from USC to Washington
- Will the Washington Huskies make the NCAA Tournament? Here's what national media members think.