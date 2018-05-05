TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida State University panel is recommending that the college remove a statue of the grandson of Thomas Jefferson located near the school’s main administration building.

The Tallahassee Democrat reports the panel also recommended the removal of the name of a former state Supreme Court justice from a law school building. The recommendations will go to FSU President John Thrasher for a final decision.

Thrasher last September ordered a review of statues and recognitions shortly after the protests in Charlottesville, Virginia.

A student group had asked to remove the statue of Francis Eppes because he was a slave owner.

The panel recommended removing the name of B.K. Roberts from the law school because Roberts authored a decision that blocked Virgil Hawkins from attending the University of Florida law school. Hawkins was denied admission due to his race.

Information from: Tallahassee (Fla.) Democrat, http://www.tdo.com