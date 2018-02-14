Share story

By
The Associated Press

BARTOW, Fla. (AP) — The two suspects in the 2016 slaying of a Florida man have pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

The Ledger of Lakeland reports prosecutors offered 20-year-olds Todd Gates Jr. and Jacob Byers, who were both originally charged with first-degree murder, the plea deal when witness accounts became inconsistent. Polk County Sheriff’s Office reports say a 17-year-old Larry Graham jumped a fence and was walking down Kim Street in Auburndale on May 23, 2016, when a man wearing a gray ski mask jumped the same fence and leveled a shotgun at Graham.

Graham died after being shot once in the face.

Gate and Byers also face other charges including attempted armed robbery.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Gate is sentenced to 25 years in prison and 2 years’ probation. Byers is sentenced to 15 years in prison.

___

Information from: The Ledger (Lakeland, Fla.), http://www.theledger.com

The Associated Press