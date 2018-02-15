STURGEON BAY, Wis. (AP) — A plea and sentencing hearing for a Door County teen charged with making a school threat on social media has been postponed because of the Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead.
A Door County judge has granted a defense request to postpone Thursday’s hearing for 17-year-old Juan Jauregui because of the “optics created by yesterday’s Florida school shooting.”
WLUK-TV reports the district attorney’s office did not oppose the request. The teen is charged with making a terrorist threat. Jauregui told investigators the image of him with a gun that advised students not to go to school was meant as a joke.
The Snapchat posting last November caused officials to lock down the schools the next morning until Jauregui was arrested. The hearing has been rescheduled for March 21.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle not amused by green-pigs stunt by real-estate company
- Everett teen arrested after grandmother finds journal detailing school-shooting plot, police say
- Amazon laying off corporate employees in rare cutback
- Dating do's and don'ts -- wisdom from Seattle bartenders
- Mock draft roundup: Who will the Seahawks select at No. 18? Here's what the experts are saying
___
Information from: WLUK-TV, http://www.fox11online.com