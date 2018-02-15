Share story

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (AP) — A plea and sentencing hearing for a Door County teen charged with making a school threat on social media has been postponed because of the Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead.

A Door County judge has granted a defense request to postpone Thursday’s hearing for 17-year-old Juan Jauregui because of the “optics created by yesterday’s Florida school shooting.”

WLUK-TV reports the district attorney’s office did not oppose the request. The teen is charged with making a terrorist threat. Jauregui told investigators the image of him with a gun that advised students not to go to school was meant as a joke.

The Snapchat posting last November caused officials to lock down the schools the next morning until Jauregui was arrested. The hearing has been rescheduled for March 21.

