TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Firefighters, police officers and other first responders could get workers’ compensation benefits for post-traumatic stress disorder under a bill passed by the Florida Senate.
The Senate voted unanimously for the legislation on Saturday.
Lawmakers have heard stories of firefighters and police officers who have taken their own lives or can no longer do their jobs because of repeated exposure to horrific deaths and tragedies, but they don’t have benefits that include treatment for PTSD.
Right now workers’ compensation benefits only cover physical injuries.
Most Read Stories
- Protesters of youth jail block busy Seattle intersections, march through downtown VIEW
- State kills Atlantic salmon farming in Washington
- The sad tale of Hawthorne the squirrel, a Seattle police sergeant and good intentions gone wrong WATCH
- The season of 'disappointment': Springlike weather is just 'a tease,' Weather Service says
- NRA boycott: REI and Mountain Equipment Co-Op stop selling major outdoor brand with NRA ties
A similar House bill is set for a final vote next week.