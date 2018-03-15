While outside, Scot Peterson provided frequent updates on police radio, according to a timeline provided by the Sheriff’s Office, including directing other officers to the building on the large campus and asking for nearby streets to be shut down.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Surveillance video released Thursday showed that the only armed sheriff’s deputy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, remained outside during the Feb. 14 massacre at the school, taking cover behind a wall.

The deputy failed to confront the gunman during the six-minute rampage, the video’s time stamps show, confirming the account of other law-enforcement officers who raised questions about the response by the Sheriff’s Office almost immediately after the shooting.

The 30-minute video shows former Deputy Scot Peterson flagging down another male staff member from the school at the main administration building and hopping on a golf cart to race toward the freshman building. Peterson takes cover outside the corner of an adjacent building, and the footage appears to show a few students rushing outside.

More than 10 minutes later, other officers appear to reach Peterson’s position. The video has no sound.

While outside, Peterson provided frequent updates on police radio, according to a timeline provided by the Sheriff’s Office, including directing other officers to the building on the large campus and asking for nearby streets to be shut down.

Inside the building, wounded victims lay bleeding in hallways and classrooms, according to 911 calls from students and teachers that were released Wednesday by the Coral Springs Police Department. Those calls were the second batch of recordings made public from the shooting.

“They’re all bleeding,” a sobbing girl whispered to an emergency operator. “They’re going to die.”

News organizations including The New York Times had petitioned for the release of the surveillance-video footage, and Judge Jeffrey Levenson of Broward County Circuit Court ordered that it be made public by noon Thursday.

Sheriff Scott Israel said that the video showed the deputy doing “nothing” as the gunman killed 14 students and three educators, and wounded 17 more people. One wounded student remains in the hospital.

“He never went in,” the sheriff said of Peterson in a news conference Feb. 22. “There are no words,” said Israel, who described himself as “devastated, sick to my stomach” after watching the video. Office policy requires deputies to try to confront a gunman as quickly as possible, without waiting for backup.

Peterson was suspended and then resigned his post. In a statement released by his lawyer, he said that he thought the gunfire originated from outside the building, and reacted accordingly by waiting for the suspect there. But a detailed timeline based on radio dispatches and surveillance footage showed that Peterson had said over police radio that the blasts were coming from “inside.”

Peterson also told other law-enforcement officers who raced to the school to stay outside. Coral Springs officers, the first to arrive on the scene, pushed into the building anyway. By then, the gunman already had fled.

Nikolas Cruz, 19, a former Stoneman Douglas High student, was later arrested about 2 miles from the school. He has been charged with 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the shooting.