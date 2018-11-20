Officials aren’t sure what caused some students to experience seizures, nosebleeds, shortness of breath or loss of consciousness. Everyone who was hospitalized Monday was treated and released the same day.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Classes resumed as normal at a South Florida high school a day after 26 students and one adult staff member were hospitalized, including some who had seizures.
Cardinal Gibbons High School said in a statement Tuesday that Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue and Broward County hazmat teams tested the school’s gymnasium, cafeteria and classrooms for more than 5,000 contaminants Monday but found nothing dangerous at the private Roman Catholic school.
As a precaution, school officials say all air-conditioning coils in the gym cooling systems will be cleaned, and all filters will be changed.
