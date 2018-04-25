OCALA, Fla. (AP) — Four days after a student was injured by a shooting at a Florida high school officials have ordered 34 new officers to be placed in the county’s schools for the remainder of the school year.
The Ocala Star-Banner reports that the Marion County School Board on Monday approved $224,000 to pay for the officers to protect elementary and charter schools for the four weeks remaining the school year.
Police say 19-year-old Sky Bouche opened fire at Forest High School in Ocala on Friday, a day of national classroom walkouts to protest gun violence.
Bouche faces terrorism, aggravated assault with a firearm and other charges.
The shooting occurred about two months after a gunman killed 17 people and wounded 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
___
Information from: Ocala (Fla.) Star-Banner, http://www.starbanner.com/