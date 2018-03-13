ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A road ranger who stopped to check on people involved in a crash along a Florida highway was hit by a passing vehicle.

Florida Highway Patrol spokeswoman Kim Montes said in a news release that the road ranger was in stable condition when he was taken to a hospital on Tuesday morning.

The initial crash happened around 9 a.m. Tuesday on State Road 417 near Orlando.

The road ranger, who is employed by the Department of Transportation to provide assistance to motorists, stopped to check on the people involved in the crash. That’s when the ranger was struck.

No additional details were immediately available.