THE VILLAGES, Fla. (AP) — Displaced residents of a Florida subdivision where homes have been damaged by multiple holes that appeared in recent months say they’re unsure when they will be able to return home.
The Ocala Star-Banner reports that residents of The Villages have been told that repair work on their homes will be divided into three phases, with 30 days in between each phase.
Frank Neumann told the paper that his home can be repaired but that it will take months. Meantime, he and his wife are undecided about whether they’ll return or move.
Problems started Feb. 15 when cracks began appearing in certain homes, and officials found multiple apparent sinkholes.
In all four homes were evacuated, and two are still not livable, the paper reported.
Information from: Ocala (Fla.) Star-Banner, http://www.starbanner.com/