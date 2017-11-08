TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida regulators say 23 nursing homes across the state are not following new rules put in place after residents died in a South Florida nursing home.

After Hurricane Irma, Gov. Rick Scott’s administration pushed through emergency rules that require both nursing homes and assisted living facilities to have generators capable of providing backup power for four days.

The rules have been legally challenged by industry groups. But the Agency for Health Care Administration has said nursing homes must still comply with them or they must seek a variance. The nursing homes have until mid-November to get their generators.

The agency said that the 23 homes will be subjected to a $1,000 a day fine if they are not in compliance by Nov. 15.