ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Whether you’re Team Ruff or Team Fluff, viewers of the 2018 Puppy Bowl will see a whole lot of cute from Florida.

Thirteen puppies from the Sunshine State are either playing in the Puppy Bowl, are backups or are making digital appearances for Animal Planet. The program, which is a football-themed broadcast of romping puppies, will be shown a few hours before Sunday’s Super Bowl. Among the Florida shelters participating: Animal Aid, Florida Little Dogs, Planned Pethood, Suncoast Animal League and Miami-Dade County.

The majority of past Puppy Bowl players have been adopted.

Animal Planet is also shining a spotlight this year on pets affected by last year’s three hurricanes.

This year there will also be a spotlight on older shelter dogs with the first-ever “Dog Bowl.”