ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida prosecutor who got into a legal fight with the governor for her blanket refusal to seek the death penalty is announcing another big change. State Attorney Aramis Ayala says her office will no longer request monetary bail bonds for defendants accused of low-level crimes.
Instead, her prosecutors will recommend releasing defendants on their own recognizance, for crimes such as possession of small amounts of cannabis, driving without a license, panhandling, disorderly conduct or loitering.
Her prosecutors will still seek bail in cases of domestic violence, stalking, firearms offenses and other dangerous felonies.
Federal courts and President Barack Obama’s Justice Department have said it’s unconstitutional to jail people just because they can’t afford to pay.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Manhattan DA says he'll stop prosecuting pot possession
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- Racist 'alt-right' movement reeling after string of setbacks
- Dutch researchers uncover dirty jokes in Anne Frank's diary VIEW
- Co-pilot sucked halfway out of plane after windshield cracks over China