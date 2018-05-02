TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Department of Corrections says the budget the Legislature approved in March fell $50 million short for prisoner health care and medicines, so it’s forced to cut services like substance abuse treatment and prisoner re-entry programs.

The department announced late Tuesday it will cut nearly $30 million in contracted programs and services to make up for the shortfall. Another $20 million will be cut from prison operations on top of $24.9 million in cuts in the budget that goes into effect July 1.

Mental health and substance abuse services for offenders on probation or parole will be slashed by $9 million. Prisoners in separate facilities for drug abuse therapy will be switched into less expensive work release programs to save another $6 million.