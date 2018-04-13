TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A former major in Florida’s prison system has been sentenced to five years in a federal prison after being convicted of falsifying a report about a prisoner’s beating.

Michael Baxter was sentenced Thursday, more than two months after a jury found the 49-year-old guilty of trying to obstruct the investigation into a prisoner who was beaten in Baxter’s office.

Baxter worked at the Apalachee Correctional Institution when a prisoner was assaulted on the day he was supposed to get married.

Blood from the inmate’s head was found in Baxter’s office, and investigators said he later submitted a false report about the assault.

The FBI helped state authorities investigate the case.