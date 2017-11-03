DAVENPORT, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities have charged an 18-year-old they say was following Amazon drivers around and stealing packages from customer’s front porches.

Polk County Sheriff’s deputies said Thursday that five victims reported packages stolen from their front doors recently. Home surveillance video helped lead authorities to Elise Rosa. Authorities said she admitted to the burglaries and thefts.

So-called porch pirates follow delivery trucks into residential neighborhoods looking to steal packages. Authorities say it’s more common during the holidays and warn residents to have them delivered to a locked mailbox or work address.

Rosa was charged with four counts of unoccupied residential burglary, occupied residential burglary, and five counts of petit theft.