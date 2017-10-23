TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is paying nearly $437,000 to cover the fees of attorneys who sued Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam.

A federal appeals court earlier this year sided with an all-natural dairy that fought the state’s demand to label its skim milk “imitation” because vitamins aren’t added to it.

Court records show a federal judge in September ordered Putnam’s office to pay the attorneys who represented Ocheesee Creamery. State officials reported earlier this month that the money had been paid. The notice states Putnam’s agency “concurs that complying with this order is in the best interest of the state.”

The creamery is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of Tallahassee.

Since 2011 the state has paid more than $20 million to cover expenses and fees for lawyers who have sued the state.