TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Threats of mass shootings and terrorist acts could be added to a Florida law that makes written threats to kill or do bodily harm a second-degree felony.

The House sent the bill to Republican Gov. Rick Scott on Friday, the same day Scott signed a school safety bill in response to the Feb. 14 mass shooting at a Parkland high school.

The bill was passed after the Senate added language that exempts internet providers and telecommunications services from liability if the threat is made online, through text messages or on social media.