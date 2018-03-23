NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — An endangered Florida panther has died.

It’s the 13th panther found dead this year. The cause of death wasn’t immediately known.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says that the remains of the 9-year-old male were collected Wednesday in a rural area of Collier County.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.