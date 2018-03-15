LABELLE, Fla. (AP) — An endangered Florida panther has died.
It’s the 12th panther found dead this year and the first death not attributed to a vehicle strike. The cause of death wasn’t immediately known.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says that the remains of the 7-year-old male were collected Wednesday on a private ranch in Hendry County.
Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.
