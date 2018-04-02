TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say police in Florida have fatally shot a Georgia murder suspect.
Tampa police say officers killed 41-year-old Timothy Wyatt after a chase Sunday evening.
Police say officers were on the lookout for Wyatt, who was believed to be in the Tampa area and wanted for a killing near Atlanta. A police statement says an officer spotted Wyatt’s vehicle, began a pursuit and that chase ended with Wyatt firing on the officer.
It says a police helicopter continued tracking Wyatt and directed patrol officers to him. Police say Wyatt got out of his vehicle and began firing at officers and tried to carjack a woman when four officers fired at him.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- SUV carrying family might have been intentionally driven off California cliff, reports say
- Unlikely foes block homeless camp in Southern California
- A child abductee's journey back
- As Sinclair's sound-alike anchors draw criticism for 'fake news' promos, Trump praises broadcaster
- The Kushner family saw the White House as an opportunity, but it’s mainly meant trouble
Wyatt died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
Wyatt was black. Authorities didn’t release the officers’ races.