COCOA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida police officer shot and wounded an unarmed man while responding to a 911 call.
A Cocoa police news release says 54-year-old Keith Seal was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his elbow early Tuesday morning. His injury wasn’t considered life-threatening.
Police say Seal had called 911 to express concern that a friend of his might have been kidnapped by her ex-husband. Officer Xzevies Baez responded, and shots were reported in the area a short time later.
Police haven’t released many details about the shooting. Chief Mike Cantaloupe says it appears Seal made some sort of aggressive act toward the officer.
State law enforcement officials are investigating. No charges were immediately reported against Seal.
Officials didn’t immediately report the races of Seal or Baez.