Share story

By
The Associated Press

COCOA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida police officer shot and wounded an unarmed man while responding to a 911 call.

A Cocoa police news release says 54-year-old Keith Seal was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his elbow early Tuesday morning. His injury wasn’t considered life-threatening.

Police say Seal had called 911 to express concern that a friend of his might have been kidnapped by her ex-husband. Officer Xzevies Baez responded, and shots were reported in the area a short time later.

Police haven’t released many details about the shooting. Chief Mike Cantaloupe says it appears Seal made some sort of aggressive act toward the officer.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

State law enforcement officials are investigating. No charges were immediately reported against Seal.

Officials didn’t immediately report the races of Seal or Baez.

The Associated Press