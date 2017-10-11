DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A police officer who is accused of asking a woman for oral sex while he was taking her to jail has been fired.
Daytona Beach police Chief Craig Capri said 28-year-old Nicholas Aitchison was fired Tuesday but has not worked since June 1, two days after the incident occurred.
Aitchison is charged with battery, indecent exposure and kidnapping/false imprisonment. The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports he posed a $15,000 bond. An Oct. 25 arraignment is scheduled.
Investigative reports say that the woman slipped out of handcuffs while on the way to jail. The officer stopped and asked her to step out of the vehicle. At that point he asked for oral sex and she declined. She later reported him to a jail supervisor.
Most Read Stories
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit explains comments directed at UW: 'This was not me backhanding Chris Petersen'
- Why are Seattle rents so high? Is it a good time to sell? Answers to your questions about the crazy housing market
- Man accused of igniting brawl on Seattle-to-Beijing flight to be released from custody
- Police open criminal investigation into officers who fired on car in Eastlake WATCH
Jail records don’t list an attorney for Aitchison.