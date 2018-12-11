TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman accused of drowning her screaming 4-year-old daughter in a river in Tampa has been declared incompetent to stand trial.

Hillsborough Circuit Judge Kimberly Fernandez on Tuesday reviewed reports from three doctors who have examined 26-year-old Shakayla Denson since her August arrest.

The Tampa Bay Times reports the judge’s ruling means Denson will be sent to a state hospital for treatment before the case can continue.

Police have said Denson stole a car Aug. 2 and drove to the Hillsborough River, which runs through Tampa. Then she allegedly dragged her screaming daughter, Je’Hyrah Daniels, into shoulder-deep water and let her go.

Currents swept Je’Hyrah away and she drowned.

Denson was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and grand theft auto.

___

Information from: Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.), http://www.tampabay.com.