YULEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for a drunken driving crash that killed her two boys.
The Florida Times-Union reports that 35-year-old Tonya Capallia-Eason was sentenced Thursday. She pleaded guilty last month to two counts of DUI manslaughter.
The Florida Highway Patrol says Capallia-Eason had alcohol in her system last October when she failed to negotiate a curve on a Fernandina Beach road and struck a utility pole.
Police say the SUV she was driving overturned, killing 8-year-old Nehemiah Capallia-Bird and 9-year-old Nicholai Capallia.
Authorities say six other children, ages 7 to 15, were also in the vehicle when it crashed.
___
Information from: The (Jacksonville) Florida Times-Union, http://www.jacksonville.com