TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida mayor accused of failing to disclose $335,108 in outside income has been suspended from office.
Gov. Rick Scott signed an executive order Friday suspending Boca Raton Mayor Susan Haynie. She was charged Tuesday with four felonies. Her attorney has said Haynie denies the allegations and plans to “fight in court to the fullest extent.”
The 62-year-old mayor is charged with three counts of official misconduct for falsifying her mandatory state financial disclosure forms. An arrest report says she “omitted” the fact that she was being compensated by real estate mogul James Batmasian. She’s also charged with perjury for allegedly lying under oath to county ethics investigators.
Haynie bonded out of jail several hours after turning herself in Tuesday at the Palm Beach County Jail.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'The real Bill Cosby': Comedian convicted of sexual assault VIEW
- Mormon church kicks out man who supervised young women
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- Britain's new prince is first Louis in more than a century