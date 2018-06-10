NAPLES, Maine (AP) — A Florida-based company is seeking a federal permit to build a facility in Maine to cultivate marijuana used for government research.

The Portland Press Herald reports Maridose LLC and 26 other companies have applied with the Drug Enforcement Administration to grow cannabis. The DEA opened up its marijuana cultivation contract in 2016 after using the University of Mississippi for 50 years.

Maridose has applied for a 3-million-square-foot facility in Naples. The facility would produce up to 1,500 pounds of cannabis annually.

Maridose co-founder Richard Shain says the company chose Maine because of low building costs and the state’s tax breaks. Shain says he’s already met with town officials but is waiting for federal approval before he seeks a local building permit.

