SOUTH STRABANE, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania authorities say a Florida man was shot and killed after he fled from an attempted traffic stop, crashed his vehicle and exchanged gunfire with officers.

State police say officers tried to stop 45-year-old Steven Brooks on Interstate 79 in South Strabane late Thursday. They say Brooks drove away and went the wrong way down a ramp from Interstate 79 to Interstate 70 before crashing his vehicle into a bridge support column around 11:30 p.m.

Brooks then allegedly fled on foot and pulled a gun on officers, trading gunfire with them. He was shot in the exchange and was pronounced dead around 1:40 a.m. Friday.

No other injuries were reported in the incident, which remains under investigation.

Authorities haven’t said why officers tried to stop Brooks’ vehicle