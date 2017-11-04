ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida jury has recommended the death sentence for a man convicted of killing his wife and her two children.
News outlets report jurors reached their decision Friday in the case against 35-year-old Luis Toledo but the decision was not unanimous so he will serve a life sentence instead. He was recently found guilty on two counts of first-degree murder and one count to second-degree murder.
Authorities say 28-year-old Yessenia Suarez, 9-year-old Thalia Otto and 8-year-old Michael Otto went missing in October 2013, a day after Toledo confronted Suarez at work about an affair.
Blood was found at the couple’s Deltona home, but no bodies have ever been found.
He was also found guilty of evidence tampering for disposing of the bodies and other evidence.