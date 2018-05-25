ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — A Florida man has pleaded guilty in a crash in South Dakota last November that killed a woman.
Authorities say 24-year-old Cedric Beauvil, of Miami, was driving a semitrailer that failed to stop at a highway intersection in Beadle County and crashed into a pickup truck driven by 18-year-old Kennedy Tomsha, of Tulare. Tomsha died at a Huron hospital.
The American News reports that Beauvil pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree manslaughter, and prosecutors dismissed several other charges. He faces up to 10 years in prison. A sentencing date wasn’t immediately scheduled.
Information from: Aberdeen American News, http://www.aberdeennews.com