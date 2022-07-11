ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida man was arrested over the weekend after trying to outrun deputies on a John Deere lawn mower, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Dusty Mobley, 40 of Holt, was taken into custody Saturday morning by OCSO deputies and faces multiple charges of grand theft, grand theft of a vehicle, felony criminal mischief, two counts of resisting an officer, possession of a concealed weapon by a felon, carrying a concealed handcuff key, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony failure to appear, according to OCSO.

At around 9:30 a.m. deputies arrived at Mobley’s home on Pasco Broxson Circle to arrest him for fleeing from deputies on Jan. 3, OCSO said. The deputies had previously come to his home in January to question him about a $40,000 stolen boat. Investigators found the thief had cut a hole into a metal building with heavy machinery and stole the boat on Jan. 1.

Mobley was on said boat when deputies arrived and dived into a swamp along the Yellow River successfully fleeing the scene.

On Saturday, Mobley tried to outrun them again, this time on a John Deere lawn mower, but was unsuccessful. Deputies arrested him and found he had a revolver and a handcuff key in his possession, along with a pipe with methamphetamine residue.

Mobley is being held without bond at the Okaloosa County Jail.

———