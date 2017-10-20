DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies conducting a child porn raid on a Florida home found an arsenal of guns and explosives and a homemade silencer, along with a note promising “bloody revenge.”
Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri told reporters Thursday night deputies also found aerial images of two schools and a water plant in nearby Tampa. There was also the note that deputies believe 24-year-old Randall Drake wrote, promising he’ll have his “bloody revenge” and “the world will burn burn.”
Drake’s parents told investigators they didn’t know what he kept in his locked closet.
Gualtieri, who says Drake has no criminal history, compared him to Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock in the way he seemed to be acting alone.
He faces felony charges of possessing destructive devices. An attorney isn’t listed on jail records.