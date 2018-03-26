NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to jail time in what authorities say was a gas station skimmer-machine plot.

The Virginian-Pilot reported 31-year-old Juan Quintero Garcia of Miami was sentenced Monday in federal court in Norfolk to four years and four months.

That’s after he pleaded guilty last year to aggravated identity theft and illegal possession of credit card-making equipment.

Court documents say Chesapeake police started investigating in March 2017 after receiving more complaints than usual about unauthorized credit card use. The documents say investigators identified 43 victims who lost $7,105.70.

According to the newspaper, Garcia’s 28-year-old accomplice, Omar Machado Blanco of Miami, was sentenced earlier this month to four years and nine months.

An attorney for Garcia had asked for a sentence of two years and three months.

