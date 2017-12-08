BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Florida man who was born seven months after his father was killed fighting in France during World War II is heading home with the Purple Heart medal awarded to his father that was found recently in a Tampa thrift store.

The medal was returned to Art Broaderick at a ceremony Friday in Burlington, Vermont, by the group Purple Hearts Reunited, an organization that reunites medals with the people who won them or their families.

Broaderick, of St. Petersburg, who summers in Vermont, was contacted this week by the group’s founder Zachariah Fike. He tracked Broaderick down after learning of the medal issued to Pvt. Earl Broaderick, who died in 1944.

The medal presented to Art Broaderick was framed along with a description of his father’s service and a photo.