TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced in Arizona to 15 years in prison for forcing a woman into prostitution in the Tampa area and in Tucson in 2016.
Prosecutors say 37-year-old Travon Jarvel Jackson of Tampa was convicted by a jury earlier of sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion, and interstate transportation for prostitution.
They say Jackson posted advertisements for the woman on adult websites and kept all the money the woman made from prostitution.
Prosecutors say Jackson controlled the victim by withholding food, money and her property.
They also alleged that he physically assaulted the woman to gain her compliance.
Prosecutors say Jackson made the woman travel to Tucson against her will, where he continued to force her to commits acts of prostitution while he kept the profits.