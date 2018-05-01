WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to 42 years in prison for stabbing his estranged girlfriend to death.

Forty-nine-year-old Louis Crawford was charged with first-degree murder but took a deal Monday that allowed him to plead guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree murder. The Palm Beach Post reports that the plea stopped Crawford’s death penalty trial. Jury selection was set to start Monday.

Thirty-six-year-old Shandreka Wilkerson and her 9-year-old daughter moved into their own place in 2012 after Crawford reportedly grew violent. On the day she died, Wilkerson told police her leasing office had unwittingly given Crawford her address. Wilkerson was stabbed multiple times and found by her daughter, who said she saw Crawford fleeing the scene. Crawford told police he stabbed Wilkerson after the two argued.

