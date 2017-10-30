FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to 20 years in state prison for killing a cyclist in a hit-and-run crash.

The Fort Myers News-Press reports that 24-year-old Daniel Longoria was sentenced Monday for the 2015 traffic fatality.

Cyclist Tony Bridley was struck and killed by Longoria while riding his bicycle home from work in Fort Myers. Investigators say he was dragged by Longoria into a ditch after the crash and his body concealed with palm fronds.

Longoria fled the scene, abandoned and set his car on fire and reported it stolen, blaming a relative for the theft. Authorities say evidence was found on and in the car as well as at Longoria’s house that tied to him to the crime.