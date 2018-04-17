MIAMI (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for attacking two federal officers at Miami International Airport.
Court records show 33-year-old Nivaldo Emilio Lopez was sentenced Tuesday for the 2017 attack. Lopez previously pleaded guilty to assaulting and resisting the federal officers.
Documents show Lopez drove to the airport in October 2017, went inside and started yelling loudly, waving his arms and claimed he would blow up the airport.
A Customs and Border Protection officer and a Transportation Security Administration officer both responded, getting into a physical altercation with Lopez that ended when one of the agents used an electric stun gun to subdue him.
In addition to the prison time, Lopez must serve three years’ probation and pay more than $9,000 in restitution.