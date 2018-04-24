WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison in the 2016 death of a co-worker.

The Ledger reports 29-year-old Omar Miguel Marrero was sentenced Friday, nearly two months after he was convicted of manslaughter in Steven Bradley Smith’s death.

Marrero acknowledged hitting Smith during an argument in a restaurant parking lot, but said he was acting in self-defense. Smith was struck in the jaw and knocked down. Witnesses said he convulsed as Marrero left. His death a day later was attributed to severe head trauma.

Marrero told authorities he was frustrated with Smith’s response to new rules imposed at their workplace, an Aldi distribution center. Police arrested him on the basis of a text sent 30 minutes before the fight that implied he would hit Smith.

