OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man told sheriff’s deputies he accidentally discharged a pistol while he was teaching gun safety to three young people.
The incident occurred Monday afternoon at Eglise Baptiste Philadelphie church near Ocala.
According to a Marion County Sheriff’s report, the man said he was showing three girls “the difference between a real firearm and a BB gun.” He was using his Sig Sauer 9 mm when his “finger snagged the trigger.” He told deputies he doesn’t recall pulling the trigger.
The Star Banner reports the deputy collected the 9mm projectile and shell case and contacted the girls’ parents.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- The gaping hole in Sean Hannity's story about being Michael Cohen's client | Analysis
- Deputy: Man threw exercise weight, fatally striking girl, 2
- Waffle House slaying suspect arrested after massive manhunt VIEW
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
No arrest was made and no one was injured.