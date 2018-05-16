FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man is facing federal charges that he phoned bomb threat messages into a mosque.
Miami federal prosecutors said in a news release Wednesday that 26-year-old Dustin Allen Hughes faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of making the telephone threats. Authorities say several voice mail messages were left earlier this month at the Jamaet Ul Muttaqueen Mosque of Pembroke Pines.
The voice mails were laced with profanity and said things such as, “I planted a bomb in your temple … you guys are all gonna be up in flames after I’m done with you!”
Authorities say no bomb was found. Prosecutors say Hughes confessed after his arrest to leaving the messages because he wanted to upset and frighten Muslims.
Court records listed no lawyer for Hughes.